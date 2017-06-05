Astros running away with AL West after sweep

ARLINGTON, Texas — George Springer and the Houston Astros have matched their Texas rival with the longest winning streak in the major leagues this season at 10 games.

Not much else is close between the runaway leaders in the AL West and the two-time defending division champion Rangers.

Springer hit two of Houston’s four home runs, and the Astros completed their first sweep of Texas in almost three years with a 7-2 victory Sunday.

“This team continues to show up every single day with a great will to win and we take the aggressive approach and have done a lot of damage,” Manager A.J. Hinch said.

The Astros scored in all four innings pitched by Martin Perez (2-6) to tie a club record with their 10th consecutive road victory, dropping the Rangers to 3-11 since their 10-game streak.

Texas (26-31) is in fourth place, 15 games behind the Astros, who have the major leagues’ best record at 41-16 — and six victories in seven games against the Rangers.

“To think about where you are in the standings would be a monumental mistake in my opinion because we can’t make it up all in one day,” Texas Manager Jeff Banister said.

TIGERS 7, WHITE SOX 4 Justin Upton hit a game-ending, three-run home run, and the host Detroit Tigers overcame Justin Verlander’s groin injury to beat the Chicago White Sox for a sweep of their weekend series.

BLUE JAYS 3, YANKEES 2 Justin Smoak hit a tying two-run home run off Luis Severino in the sixth inning, Josh Donaldson homered against Tyler Clippard (0-3) in the eighth as host Toronto gained a four-game split..

RED SOX 7, ORIOLES 3 Chris Sale (7-2) struck out nine in six innings and visiting Boston split the four-game series. Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) had his first multihomer game as a Major Leaguer.

INDIANS 8, ROYALS 0 Roberto Perez and Daniel Robertson hit two-run doubles off Eric Skoglund (0-1) in the second inning, and six Cleveland pitchers shut out the host Royals in a game delayed for nearly two hours.

TWINS 3, ANGELS 2 A video review overturned Ben Revere’s stolen base for the Angels and changed the call to a caught stealing for the final out with the replay determining he overslid second.

MARINERS 7, RAYS 1 Seattle’s Ariel Miranda (6-2) pitched a 4-hitter, struck out a career-high 9 and walked 1 in his first big league complete game as host Seattle finished a series sweep.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5 A.J. Ellis hit a tiebreaking single on the 14th pitch of an at-bat against Archie Bradley in the seventh. Tyler Moore hit a three-run homer and Derek Dietrich had two sacrifice flies for host Miami.

ROCKIES 3, PADRES 1 Jeff Hoffman cruised through seven innings for visiting Colorado, and Trevor Story had two hits and two RBI. Hoffman (3-0) struck out nine after being called up from Class AAA Albuquerque to fill in for Tyler Anderson, sidelined by a left knee injury.

BRAVES 13, REDS 8 Atlanta’s Ender Inciarte tied his career high with five hits and drove in a career-high five runs. Danny Santana had four hits and three RBI, including his first home run since being acquired from Minnesota on May 8.

PIRATES 11, METS 1 David Freese drove in three runs, including an RBI single for the visiting Pirates. Andrew McCutchen hit a threerun homer, got three hits and scored three times to back rookie Trevor Williams (3-3).

PHILLIES 9, GIANTS 7 Philadelphia’s Maikel Franco hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth off Derek Law (3-1) and Freddy Galvis homered from both sides of the plate.

BREWERS 3, DODGERS 0 Zach Davies (6-3) pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Eric Thames hit his 15th home run and host Milwaukee averted a three-game series sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 11, ATHLETICS 10 Ryan Zimmerman hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the eighth inning, sending the visiting Nationals to the victory.