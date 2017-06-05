Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 05, 2017, 2:37 p.m.

Dan Aykroyd slams director over 'Ghostbusters' remake costs

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:09 p.m.

file-in-this-july-21-2014-file-photo-dan-aykroyd-attends-the-world-premiere-of-get-on-up-in-new-york-aykroyd-plans-to-make-a-donation-to-the-family-of-a-philadelphia-police-officer-killed-in-the-line-of-duty-kyw-tv-reports-the-actor-made-the-announcement-while-visiting-the-philadelphia-flower-show-to-promote-his-vodka-company-on-friday-march-6-2015-photo-by-evan-agostiniinvisionap-file

PHOTO BY INVISION

FILE - In this July 21, 2014 file photo, Dan Aykroyd attends the world premiere of "Get On Up" in New York. Aykroyd plans to make a donation to the family of a Philadelphia police officer killed in the line of duty. KYW-TV reports the actor made the announcement while visiting the Philadelphia Flower Show to promote his vodka company on Friday, March 6, 2015. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)


Dan Aykroyd is criticizing the director of last year's Ghostbusters remake for spending too much money to make the film.

The Ghostbusters reboot starred Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy and was helmed by Bridesmaids director Paul Feig.

Without mentioning Feig's name, Aykroyd said on the British chat show Sunday Brunch that the director didn't want to shoot scenes Aykroyd and others told him were necessary. He said the scenes were eventually added as reshoots and cost the production an additional $30 million to $40 million.

Aykroyd said he was "really happy with the movie" but said it cost too much for Sony Pictures to make a sequel.

Feig didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aykroyd co-wrote and starred in the original Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel.

