'Dangerous' man grabs dropped cash, scuffles later with officer, escapes, police say

A man described as dangerous grabbed cash that a woman dropped before running into the woods, and he later scuffled with a police officer and escaped, according to a police report.

The 40-year-old victim told officers a man on Saturday afternoon took money she dropped and then "made a fist as though he were going to hit her" when she tried to retrieve the money, according to the Little Rock Police Department report.

The report listed the location as the McDonald's and gas station at 4111 S. University Ave., though it wasn't clear if the money was dropped inside or outside the restaurant.

After grabbing the cash, the man reportedly fled into nearby woods. Officers ventured there and located a suspect later identified as 35-year-old Carl Dotson.

An officer searched Dotson and removed a knife from his pocket before escorting him to a patrol vehicle, the report said. There, a "short struggle ensued" when the officer tried to handcuff Dotson, the report said, noting Dotson ran back into the woods and wasn't located.

Dotson was "positively identified" as the suspect who ran, officer Caleb Monroe wrote in the report.

"Many of the homeless persons in the area said Mr. Dotson is a dangerous person and always is carrying a knife," Monroe added.