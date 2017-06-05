Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 05, 2017, 7:35 p.m.

Governor requests federal assistance for 31 counties after flooding in Arkansas

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 5:52 p.m.

arkansas-democrat-gazettebenjamin-krain-5217-wal-mart-at-bottom-center-and-many-other-buildings-and-businesses-in-pocahontas-are-overtaken-by-rising-water-from-the-black-river-at-top-on-wednesday-morning

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/BENJAMIN KRAIN --5/2/17-- Wal-Mart, at bottom center, and many other buildings and businesses in Pocahontas are overtaken by rising water from the Black River, at top, on Wednesday morning.

Flooding in Arkansas


Click here for larger versions

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday submitted a formal request to declare 31 counties as federal disaster areas after recent flooding.

The appeal now goes to President Donald Trump’s administration.

“I am hopeful that this request will result in some relief for those still reeling from the damage caused by the storms of the last two months,” Hutchinson said in a statement.

Counties included are Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Cross, Faulkner, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Mississippi, Montgomery, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Poinsett, Prairie, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Washington, White, Woodruff and Yell.

In May, Hutchinson declared the counties as state disaster areas because of extensive damage caused by spring flooding.

Read Tuesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

