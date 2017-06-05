Home / Latest News /
Governor requests federal assistance for 31 counties after flooding in Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday submitted a formal request to declare 31 counties as federal disaster areas after recent flooding.
The appeal now goes to President Donald Trump’s administration.
“I am hopeful that this request will result in some relief for those still reeling from the damage caused by the storms of the last two months,” Hutchinson said in a statement.
Counties included are Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Cross, Faulkner, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Mississippi, Montgomery, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Poinsett, Prairie, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Washington, White, Woodruff and Yell.
In May, Hutchinson declared the counties as state disaster areas because of extensive damage caused by spring flooding.
