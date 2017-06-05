Happ paves way for Cubs sweep of Cardinals

CHICAGO -- Ian Happ hit two home runs, pinch hitter Jon Jay drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh with a single and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Happ staked Chicago to a 6-4 lead with a solo home run in the third and a three-run drive in the fourth against Michael Wacha.

Jay broke a 6-6 tie with his two-out single off Matt Bowman (1-2) in the seventh. Anthony Rizzo had three hits and scored the go-ahead run, and the Cubs (28-27) moved back over .500 with their 10th home win in 12 games. They also swept three from the Cardinals at Wrigley Field for the first time since 2006, and they did it after an 0-6 trip to the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego.

Stephen Piscotty hit a three-run homer in the fourth off Kyle Hendricks. The Cardinals tied it with two in the sixth against Hector Rondon, only to lose for the eighth time in 11 games.

Hendricks gave up 4 runs and 4 hits in 4 innings.

Wacha lasted just 4 1/3 innings, allowing 6 runs and 6 hits. He walked four and struck out five after getting pounded in back-to-back losses to the Dodgers.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5 A.J. Ellis hit a tiebreaking single on the 14th pitch of an at-bat against Archie Bradley in the seventh. Tyler Moore hit a three-run homer and Derek Dietrich had a pair of sacrifice flies for Miami, which finished an 8-2 homestand.

ROCKIES 3, PADRES 1 Jeff Hoffman cruised through seven innings for visiting Colorado, and Trevor Story had two hits and two RBI. Hoffman (3-0) struck out nine after being called up from Class AAA Albuquerque to fill in for Tyler Anderson, sidelined by a left knee injury. The rookie right-hander allowed a run and San Diego's only three hits as Colorado took three of four in the series.

BRAVES 13, REDS 8 Ender Inciarte tied his career high with five hits and drove in a career-high five runs. Visiting Atlanta set a season high for runs. Danny Santana had four hits and three RBI, including his first home run since being acquired from Minnesota on May 8, and Matt Adams homered for the third time in two games.

PIRATES 11, METS 1 David Freese drove in three runs, including an RBI single for the visiting Pirates. Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer, got three hits and scored three times to back rookie Trevor Williams (3-3), who gave up one run in a career-high seven innings.

PHILLIES 9, GIANTS 7 Maikel Franco hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth off Derek Law (3-1) and Freddy Galvis homered from both sides of the plate. Odubel Herrera also went deep as host Philadelphia earned its first series victory in six weeks.

BREWERS 3, DODGERS 0 Zach Davies (6-3) pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Eric Thames hit his 15th homer and host Milwaukee averted a three-game series sweep.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 7, RANGERS 2 George Springer hit two of Houston's four home runs and Houston matched their Texas rival for the longest winning streak in the majors this season at 10 games by beating the Rangers. The Astros tied a club record from 1989 with their 10th consecutive road victory.

TIGERS 7, WHITE SOX 4 Justin Upton hit a game-ending, three-run home run, and the host Detroit Tigers overcame Justin Verlander's groin injury to beat the Chicago White Sox for a sweep of their weekend series.

BLUE JAYS 3, YANKEES 2 Justin Smoak hit a tying two-run home run off Luis Severino in the sixth inning, Josh Donaldson homered against Tyler Clippard (0-3) in the eighth as Toronto gained a four-game split despite going 0 for 24 in the series with runners in scoring position.

RED SOX 7, ORIOLES 3 Chris Sale (7-2) struck out nine in six innings to win his sixth consecutive decision and visiting Boston split the four-game series. Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) had his first multihomer game for the Red Sox.

INDIANS 8, ROYALS 0 Roberto Perez and Daniel Robertson hit two-run doubles off Eric Skoglund (0-1) in the second inning before a 1-hour, 50-minute rain delay in the bottom half at Kauffmann Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

TWINS 3, ANGELS 2 A video review overturned Ben Revere's stolen base and changed the call to a caught stealing for the final out with the replay determining he overslid second as shortstop Ehire Adrianza tagged him on his left foot to give the visiting Twins the victory.

MARINERS 7, RAYS 1 Ariel Miranda (6-2) pitched a four-hitter, struck out a career-high nine and walked one in his first big league complete game as host Seattle finished a series sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 11, ATHLETICS 10 Ryan Zimmerman hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the eighth inning, sending the visiting Nationals to the victory. Matt Wieters and Michael Taylor added back-to-back homers off Frankie Montas during Washington's five-run ninth, helping the NL East leaders improve to 5-1 on their nine-game West Coast trip.

Sports on 06/05/2017