Henderson State Hot Springs site seeks new head

HOT SPRINGS -- The hiring of a new executive director of Henderson State University's campus in downtown Hot Springs is planned as the next step in a renewed, coordinated effort with National Park College to accommodate the community's needs through the Downtown Education Center.

Former National Park College President Sally Carder was named interim director of HSU-Hot Springs in April and will lead the interview process this month for a new director. She said Henderson hopes to fill the position by July 1 for the start of the 2017-18 academic year.

"That director will be an upper-level management position," Carder said. "I am going to be here until somebody starts."

Carder said the new director will inherit increased administrative duties than previously designated for the position. She said the director will be tasked with developing deeper connections with National Park College and the Hot Springs community.

"Our goal with the new director is to operationalize our relationships with NPC, the community and our region by focusing on the successful implementation of our current and pending initiatives," said Henderson President Glen Jones. "This hire will be instrumental in developing and nurturing that will enable us to take our relationships to even higher levels."

Former director Christi Nation was originally hired in 2013 as Henderson's director of Hot Springs academic initiatives. The schools joined for an announcement in April 2014 to celebrate the establishment of the Hot Springs Downtown Education Center in the Landmark Building at the intersection of Central Avenue, Ouachita Avenue, Market Street and Olive Street.

Henderson reported an enrollment of 169 students in Hot Springs for its first fall semester in 2014 as the building's owner, Rick Williams, renovated much of the interior to better suit the educational purposes of the campus. The building opened to students in the spring of 2015 and enrollment increased to 180 students in the fall 2015 semester.

The main campus in Arkadelphia experienced an enrollment increase last fall of about 1.1 percent as HSU-Hot Springs reported 160 students registered full-time. Carder said enrollment increased to 190 students this spring.

"I have been able to represent both schools and the programs at both schools," Carder said. "I have a great time working with the deans, president and vice presidents at both schools. There is so much potential for this building and what can take place here."

Carder said Henderson intends to increase its offerings in graduate-level programs in business and education. The university does not offer any freshman- or sophomore-level courses in Hot Springs in accordance with a memorandum of understanding previously established with National Park College.

"National Park College is proud to be a participant in the Downtown Education Center with Henderson State University," said National Park College President John Hogan. "Any opportunity to expand access to degrees allows us to further close the attainment gap and keep our talented young people here in Garland County.

"We believe access to four-year degrees is critical to the success of our community and the local economy. The center has also provided an ideal location to expand our mission of continuing education and workforce training into downtown."

The college is increasing its use of the Downtown Education Center through its Workforce Development department. Carder said Kelli Albrecht, National Park College vice president for workforce and strategic initiatives, reported 27 workforce development classes are already scheduled for the fall at the downtown location.

"National Park College does not need to come down here and offer freshman- and sophomore-level courses," Carder said. "They have room there, but they use it all of the time for workforce development.

"They are just growing. The workforce development office and things Kelli Albrecht is doing are exploding."

A committee of representatives from both schools will work with Carder to hire the next director. Carder said the committee is seeking a candidate with experience on a branch campus for a higher education institution.

HSU-Hot Springs continues to exclusively offer upper-level courses at night. Carder said Henderson's programs in Hot Springs are targeted to complement National Park College and fit the needs of the job market in the community.

The new director is expected to work less with students directly and have a decreased emphasis on advising. An adviser for Henderson will have an office on the National Park College campus and spend time at the Downtown Education Center.

An adviser is available on the Landmark campus on Tuesdays from 8-11:30 a.m. and Thursdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Students can call 501-625-3837 to make appointments at other times throughout the week. More than 120 students have registered at HSU-Hot Springs for the fall semester.

"We need people to call us and get signed up, because time is running short," Carder said.

The Downtown Education Center is available for other uses and is regularly utilized for professional development for educators and other training opportunities. The Landmark Building is now a popular site for classes and seminars offered by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Henderson.

Classes for the fall semester will start Aug. 22. The last day to register before late fees apply is Aug. 21.

Metro on 06/05/2017