Highly recruited Texas DB commits to Hogs
This article was published today at 2:49 p.m.
Arkansas defensive back target Tanner McCalister has committed to the Hogs after visiting Fayetteville Friday and Saturday.
McCalister, 6-0, 185, of Rockwall, (Texas) Rockwall-Heath, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, Virginia, Oklahoma State, TCU, Washington State and others. The Hogs offered him on May 1.
He's the third visit from the weekend to pledge to the Hogs. He ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, at a TCU camp last summer. He runs 100-meter legs on three of his school's relay teams: the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400. He has a best of 22 feet, 4 inches in the long jump.
McCalister becomes the Hogs' No. 7 commitment for the 2018 class.
