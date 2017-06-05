Science expert, frequent 'Tonight Show' guest to leave post at Little Rock museum

Arkansas' famed scientist who has wowed crowds with Jimmy Fallon and landed his own television show will no longer keep his day job at the Museum of Discovery.

Kevin Delaney, who worked as the downtown Little Rock museum's director of visitor experience, will leave his position Wednesday, Chief Marketing Officer Kendall Thornton said Monday. He has been working on a contractor status for several months, she said in an email.

"He has just been in high demand to go across the country and do science demos and speak," Thornton said. "He’s choosing to pursue those opportunities.”

Delaney moved with his wife to Arkansas more than five years ago and first worked for the museum as an animal caretaker but then started to entertain and educate visitors, Arkansas Online previously reported.

His talents landed him on multiple episodes of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he lit clumps of bubbles on fire and exploded ping-pong balls across the studio.

[VIDEOS: Watch Kevin Delaney's appearances on The Tonight Show]

In January, Delaney's new show Street Science aired on The Science Channel. In 10 episodes, Delaney showed viewers how to hold fire in their palms, build a hover board and "painlessly lie on a bed of nails," according to the website.

A television watchdog website RenewCancelTV.com reported The Science Channel has yet to announce if it will renew the program for a second season.

Thornton said she was not sure if Delaney plans to stay in Arkansas.

Delaney did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Monday afternoon.