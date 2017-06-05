Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 05, 2017, 10:51 a.m.

Police: Little Rock teen breaks doors, windows after release from UAMS

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.

joseph-brown-19-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Joseph Brown, 19, of Little Rock

After being released from a Little Rock hospital, a teen broke windows and doors so he wouldn't have to leave Sunday night, police said.

Joseph Brown, 19, of Little Rock was released from UAMS Medical Center Sunday, according to a police report. The report did not indicate what Brown was being treated for, and his father, reached by phone, said he did not know, either.

UAMS police said Brown refused to leave and broke two doors and windows in the emergency room "PEEP" area, then said, "Now, I don't need to leave."

PEEP stands for Psychiatric Evaluation Entry Program and is the place patients go for psychiatric issues, a police spokeswoman said Monday.

Brown was arrested around 11:35 p.m. Sunday on charges of first-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

He is being held at the Pulaski County jail on a $2,500 bond.

A court date is scheduled for July 18.

Kharma says... June 5, 2017 at 10:39 a.m.

"He is being held at the Pulaski County jail on a $2,500 bond."

I guess freakshow did have to leave ...

