Man initially tells Little Rock police he was shot at restaurant, later says it was during drug deal

A man was shot and hurt Saturday during a drug deal in a residential area of south Little Rock, he told police.

The shooting victim, Damonche Phipps, 26, of Little Rock initially said that he was shot at the Shark’s Fish and Chicken at 3323 Fair Park Blvd., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

He later said he lied, telling officers that the shooting actually happened around 5:10 p.m. Saturday during a marijuana transaction at 5517 W. 51st St., the listed address for Cedar Ridge West apartments.

Phipps said that he got into the front passenger seat of a white Hyundai Sonata at the apartment complex, at which point the would-be buyer brandished a handgun.

While the weapon was pointed at him, Phipps attempted to grab it and a short time later heard one shot go off inside the vehicle, the report states.

Police noted that Phipps had suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Phipps told officers that he then got out of the car and began running, with the assailant shooting out of the vehicle’s window as he ran.

Phipps later met up with a 22-year-old man at Wright Avenue and South Ringo Street as Phipps was traveling in a gold Oldsmobile Silhouette, the 22-year-old told authorities.

Once inside the minivan, the man realized that Phipps had been shot, prompting him to switch into the driver’s seat and drive Phipps to UAMS Medical Center, police said.

Authorities described the assailant as a black male who stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He wore a red and white Chicago Bulls hat, red and white T-shirt, white jeans and red and white tennis shoes.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.