Woman killed, husband hurt when motorcycle hit by pickup on Arkansas highway

A woman was killed after the motorcycle she was riding on was hit by a pickup in Arkansas on Wednesday, according to a state police report.

Margaret Brooks, 71 of Smithton, Mo., was a passenger on a 2003 Harley-Davidson heading south on U.S. 65 in Boone County around 1 p.m. when a 1996 Dodge Ram pickup that was getting on U.S. 65 near Tower Road hit her motorcycle, Arkansas State Police said.

Margaret Brooks sustained fatal injuries in the crash, while motorcycle driver Larry Brooks, 72, was hurt, authorities said.

Margaret Brooks died the day of the wreck, Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman said. Larry Brooks, her husband, was released from Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., on Saturday, police said.

Conditions at the time of the wreck were listed as clear and dry.

At least 200 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.