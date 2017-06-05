Multi-vehicle wreck involving 3 Arkansans leaves 1 dead, police say

A multi-vehicle wreck involving three Arkansas drivers left one dead in Missouri on Sunday, according to a preliminary crash report.

The wreck happened around 6:10 p.m. about half a mile south of Hollister on U.S. 65 in Taney County, Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Police say a northbound 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 61-year-old Donald Tomlinson of Harrison crossed the highway’s median and struck a 1996 Chevrolet S-10.

Tomlinson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Taney County coroner at 7 p.m. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time, the report states.

The driver of the S-10, 19-year-old Colton Piland of Mountain Home, was not reported injured.

A third vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 37-year-old Jose Gomez of Berryville, was hit with debris from the Silverado, according to authorities.

Tomlinson’s body was taken to Snapps-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.

Hollister is about 2 miles south of Branson and around 32 miles north of Harrison.