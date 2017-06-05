Home / Latest News /
Multi-vehicle wreck involving 3 Arkansans leaves 1 dead, police say
This article was published today at 1:25 p.m.
A multi-vehicle wreck involving three Arkansas drivers left one dead in Missouri on Sunday, according to a preliminary crash report.
The wreck happened around 6:10 p.m. about half a mile south of Hollister on U.S. 65 in Taney County, Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Police say a northbound 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 61-year-old Donald Tomlinson of Harrison crossed the highway’s median and struck a 1996 Chevrolet S-10.
Tomlinson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Taney County coroner at 7 p.m. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time, the report states.
The driver of the S-10, 19-year-old Colton Piland of Mountain Home, was not reported injured.
A third vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 37-year-old Jose Gomez of Berryville, was hit with debris from the Silverado, according to authorities.
Tomlinson’s body was taken to Snapps-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
Hollister is about 2 miles south of Branson and around 32 miles north of Harrison.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Multi-vehicle wreck involving 3 Arkansans leaves 1 dead, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.