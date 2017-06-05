PHOTO: Arkansas man claims $100,000 prize after buying $5 scratch-off ticket

A lucky Arkansas man has claimed a $100,000 jackpot after buying a winning scratch-off ticket.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said Jose Sanchez Villasana of Dumas redeemed the winning Joker's Jackpot ticket Monday at lottery headquarters in Little Rock.

Villasana bought the winning ticket at the Kum & Go gas station at 2400 W. Hudson Road in Rogers.

The $5 Joker's Jackpot game launched in November in Arkansas with four $100,000 winning tickets waiting to be purchased.

The lottery website on Monday listed two of those tickets as still being unclaimed, though it wasn't clear if it had been updated to reflect Villasana's win.