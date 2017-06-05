Gunman steals $13 in robbery of Little Rock convenience store, then drops diamond earring, police say

A gunman made off with $13 but lost a diamond-studded gold earring when he fell in the parking lot of the Little Rock gas station he had just robbed Saturday night, police said.

An employee of the 66 Phillips at 3515 Baseline Road said a man came into the business shortly before 9 p.m. as she was handing $13 in change to another customer, according to a police report.

The man reportedly took out a handgun and demanded cash from the register. The cashier told him, "No," and tried to activate the alarm, she told police.

The gunman tried grabbing a phone, credit card swiper and register before he took the $13 and knocked over displays inside the store as he left, according to the report.

The man then fell down in the parking lot outside the gas station and dropped a diamond-studded gold earring and a $1 bill, which police recovered. He fled in a gray four-door sedan before officers arrived, a witness told police.

No suspects were identified on the report.