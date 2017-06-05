Home / Latest News /
Police investigate theft of 250-pound anvil from garden
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.
WESTMINSTER, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating the theft of a 250-pound antique metal anvil from a home garden in Westminster.
Police say the 18-inch-tall anvil was being used as a decorative object in the front yard garden near Main Street when it was stolen sometime between May 21 and Sunday.
The anvil is estimated to be worth $250.
