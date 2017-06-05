Police: After 2 show up to repossess car, Little Rock woman jumps in vehicle, rams home, tow truck

A Little Rock woman was arrested after she rammed her car into the tow truck attempting to repossess the vehicle Sunday evening, police said.

Two people arrived 34-year-old Erica Wesley's home in the 6600 block of West Wakefield Drive in an attempt to repossess Wesley's vehicle for a second time, according to a Little Rock police report.

The report did not indicate what institution ordered Wesley's car to be repossessed.

Before the 34-year-old's vehicle was hooked up to the wrecker, she jumped inside and rammed the rental house she lives in as well as the wrecker, police said. The damage was estimated int he

Wesley was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.

A court date is scheduled for June 21.