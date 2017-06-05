Police: Assailant uses only sign language during robbery of Little Rock woman

An assailant used only sign language during the robbery of a woman while the two were at her Little Rock home Saturday afternoon, according to a police report.

The 49-year-old victim said she was in her house in the 2700 block of Longcoy Street when the male robber knocked on her door around 4 p.m. and “started pointing to her vehicle in the driveway,” according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

When the woman walked outside to look, he grabbed her right wrist and “used his other hand to gesture that he wanted money,” the report said. The pair walked back into the house, where the woman gave the robber $70 from her purse, according to the report. The robber then ran east on 28th Street, authorities said.

The victim told police that the assailant was “possibly deaf because he didn’t speak and only used sign language.” Authorities said the woman had “swelling and slight bruising” on her wrist, but she refused medical attention.

The robber was described as a black male who stood 5 foot 10 inches and weighed 220 pounds. Police said he had short straight black hair, brown eyes and was unshaven. He was reportedly wearing a red and white T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.