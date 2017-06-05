Robbers grab man, place knife to throat near North Little Rock's Park Hill neighborhood, police say

Two robbers grabbed a 26-year-old man, pulled him off the sidewalk and placed a knife to his throat early Saturday south of North Little Rock's Park Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

The victim, who lives in North Little Rock, told investigators it happened about 12:10 a.m. as he was walking south on John F. Kennedy Boulevard and approaching its intersection with Crestview Drive, according to an account detailed in a North Little Rock Police Department report.

The two assailants grabbed the man by his shirt, pulled him off the sidewalk, put a knife to his throat and demanded his possessions, the report said, noting the victim handed over his wallet and cellphone.

The robbers were said to be black males in their late-teens to mid-20s who had slender builds. The robber who wielded the knife stood about 6 feet tall and had braids or cornrows in his hair, the report said. The other assailant stood about 5 feet 9 inches tall and wore a dark-colored hoodie.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report. No injuries were reported.