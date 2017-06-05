Taco chain's 2nd Little Rock restaurant proposed in shopping center, document shows

Paperwork has been filed with the city of Little Rock for a second Taco Bueno location in Arkansas’ capital city.

The proposed restaurant would be in front of Burlington Coat Factory in the Markham Square shopping center, 9101 W. Markham St., according to a site plan review.

The proposal is currently set for review at the Little Rock Planning Commission’s Thursday hearing. Officials have requested that it be deferred to the commission’s July 20 meeting.

Texas-based Taco Bueno currently has one location in Little Rock at 10114 Mabelvale Plaza Drive.

Another location of the fast-casual Tex-Mex chain is planned at John F. Kennedy and Pershing boulevards in North Little Rock.