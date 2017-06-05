Sooners, Gators in final

OKLAHOMA CITY — Delaney Gourley was nearly perfect, giving Florida a chance for its third national championship in four years.

Gourley struck out 10 while throwing a two-hitter, helping the top-seeded Gators beat Washington 5-2 on Sunday in the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series.

The Gators will face Oklahoma in the best-of-three championship series starting today.

Gourley (22-4) had two strikes on Julia DePonte with two outs in the seventh before DePonte hit a two-run home run for the Huskies (50-14). The two unearned runs were the first runs Florida has allowed in the World Series.

Gourley was fine with it. The senior was happy with Florida’s victory in her first World Series start.

Kayli Kvistad hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Gators (58-8).

Florida scored four early runs against Taran Alvelo (35-9), who was pulled after recording four outs. Madi Schreyer gave up 1 run and 2 hits in 4 2/3 innings of relief, but the damage was done.

Florida’s lineup, which has struggled at times this season, has scored 20 runs combined in three World Series games.

“Just to finally give our pitching staff some cushion and some breathing room really means a lot to our offense,” Florida left fielder Amanda Lorenz said.

Gourley’s performance allowed coach Tim Walton to rest ace Kelly Barnhill for an extra day. Barnhill, USA Softball’s National Collegiate Player of the Year, hasn’t allowed a run in 11 innings at the World Series. Another strong pitcher, Alesha Ocasio, hasn’t even played in the World Series. It’s an ideal setup.

OKLAHOMA 4, OREGON 2

Shay Knighten singled in two runs in the fifth inning to help defending champion Oklahoma beat Oregon in the semifinals.

The Sooners (59-9) will play top-seeded Florida tonight to start the best-ofthree championship series. The teams have combined to win the past four national titles, but are meeting for the first time in championship.

Paige Parker (26-5) earned the victory, and Paige Lowary got the save.