Home /
Style: Where to be (or not to be) for AR Shakespeare Theater
This article was published today at 11:57 a.m.
The Dramatists Guild, a professional organization for playwrights and musical librettists and lyricists, estimates a membership in the United States of approximately 7,000 writers. However, the most popular dramatist in the United States is not one of the guild members but an English playwright who has been dead for 400 years, Werner Trieschmann writes in Tuesday’s Style section.
The work of William Shakespeare returns to center stage in Arkansas with the 11th season for the University of Central Arkansas’ Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre. This summer’s season, running from Friday to July 9, includes productions of Shakespeare’s Love’s Labour’s Lost, Julius Caesar and a family-friendly adaptation of The Taming of the Shrew, plus Meredith Willson’s The Music Man.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Where to be (or not to be) for AR Shakespeare Theater
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.