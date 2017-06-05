Style: Where to be (or not to be) for AR Shakespeare Theater

The Dramatists Guild, a professional organization for playwrights and musical librettists and lyricists, estimates a membership in the United States of approximately 7,000 writers. However, the most popular dramatist in the United States is not one of the guild members but an English playwright who has been dead for 400 years, Werner Trieschmann writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

The work of William Shakespeare returns to center stage in Arkansas with the 11th season for the University of Central Arkansas’ Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre. This summer’s season, running from Friday to July 9, includes productions of Shakespeare’s Love’s Labour’s Lost, Julius Caesar and a family-friendly adaptation of The Taming of the Shrew, plus Meredith Willson’s The Music Man.

