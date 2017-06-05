Travs get jump on Roughriders

Jeff Kobernus' two-run single in the fourth inning helped lift the Arkansas Travelers to a 3-1 victory over the Frisco Roughriders Sunday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

The Travelers led 1-0 before striking for two runs in the fourth.

Joey Wong singled and Nelson Ward doubled with one out. Chuck Taylor struck out, but Kobernus singled to right to make it 3-0.

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a bases-loaded walk to Nelson Ward that scored Keury De La Cruz.

The runs proved valuable as Frisco's Juremi Profar homered in the eighth inning to make it 3-1.

Arkansas' Tyler Herb (4-2) allowing 5 hits in 6 scoreless innings with 4 walks and 2 strikeouts to earn the victory. Blake Perry and Zac Curtis finished the game with Curtis striking out the side in the ninth to get his sixth save.

Kobernus, De La Cruz and Ward had six of the Travelers' 10 hits.

Frisco had seven hits, with Profar and Luke Tendler combining for four hits. Profar's home run was the only extra base hit. The Roughriders went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners.

Connor Sadzeck (3-4) took the loss for Frisco, allowing 3 runs on 8 hits in 5 innings.

