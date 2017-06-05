VIDEO: Dave Van Horn, Eric Cole, Jared Gates recap Hogs' season-ending loss

ADVERTISEMENT
This article was published June 5, 2017 at 11:22 p.m.
PHOTO BY SCREENSHOT
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn.
FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Dave Van Horn, Eric Cole and Jared Gates recap Arkansas' season-ending, 3-2 loss to Missouri State on Monday.
