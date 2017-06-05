Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, June 06, 2017, 12:24 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

VIDEO: Dave Van Horn, Eric Cole, Jared Gates recap Hogs' season-ending loss

This article was published June 5, 2017 at 11:22 p.m.

arkansas-coach-dave-van-horn

PHOTO BY SCREENSHOT

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn.


FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Dave Van Horn, Eric Cole and Jared Gates recap Arkansas' season-ending, 3-2 loss to Missouri State on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: VIDEO: Dave Van Horn, Eric Cole, Jared Gates recap Hogs' season-ending loss

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online