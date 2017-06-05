Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 05, 2017, 4:20 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

VIDEO: Dave Van Horn, Jared Gates and Evan Lee recap Arkansas' 11-10 win over Missouri State

This article was published today at 4:06 a.m.

PHOTO BY SCREENSHOT


FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Dave Van Horn, Jared Gates and Evan Lee recap Arkansas' 11-10 win over Missouri State to keep its season alive on Sunday night into Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: VIDEO: Dave Van Horn, Jared Gates and Evan Lee recap Arkansas' 11-10 win over Missouri State

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online