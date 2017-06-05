ADVERTISEMENT
Home /
This article was published June 5, 2017 at 11:27 p.m.
PHOTO BY SCREENSHOT
Missouri State coach Keith Guttin.
FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Keith Guttin, Jeremy Eierman and Jordan Knutson recap Missouri State's 3-2 win over Arkansas in Game 7 of the Fayetteville Regional on Monday.
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Comments on: VIDEO: Keith Guttin, Jeremy Eierman and Jordan Knutson recap Missouri State's 3-2 win over Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.