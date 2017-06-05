Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, June 06, 2017, 12:24 a.m.

VIDEO: Keith Guttin, Jeremy Eierman and Jordan Knutson recap Missouri State's 3-2 win over Arkansas

This article was published June 5, 2017 at 11:27 p.m.

missouri-state-coach-keith-guttin

PHOTO BY SCREENSHOT

Missouri State coach Keith Guttin.


FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Keith Guttin, Jeremy Eierman and Jordan Knutson recap Missouri State's 3-2 win over Arkansas in Game 7 of the Fayetteville Regional on Monday.

