4 hurt after fire, explosion at Arkansas home

MONETTE — Authorities say four people were injured after a fire and explosion at a home in northeast Arkansas.

Jonesboro television station KAIT reports that the explosion happened late Monday at a home in Monette, about 135 miles northeast of Little Rock. Monette Fire Chief David Clark says three of the injured people were airlifted to hospitals in Memphis, Tennessee, for treatment.

Clark says the cause of the fire is still under investigation but authorities believe it may have been caused by a gas explosion.