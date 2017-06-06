5 people slain at plant in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man who was fired from a Florida awning factory in April returned Monday with a semiautomatic pistol and fatally shot five people, then took his own life at the sound of an approaching siren, authorities said.

"Sad day for us once again here in Orange County. ... Hearts and prayers go out to family of the victims," Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said.

The victims were identified as Robert Snyder, 69; Brenda Montanez-Crespo, 44; Kevin Clark, 53; Jeffrey Roberts, 57; and Kevin Lawson, 47. Demings said most of the victims were shot in the head and some were shot multiple times.

John Robert Neumann Jr., who was honorably discharged from the Army in 1999, killed himself before deputies approached, Demings said. Neumann was a 45-year-old Army veteran who lived alone and did not appear to be a member of any type of subversive or terrorist organization, Demings said.

"The situation here appears to be very different from the situation at Pulse," Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs said, making a reference to a 2016 nightclub massacre. She commended the sheriff's office for its quick action.

Neumann was armed with a handgun, a large hunting knife and possibly some smaller knives when he entered the business, Demings said. Neumann singled out his victims and reloaded his gun at least once, he said.

"One of the surviving witnesses said [Neumann] pointed the gun at her and told her to get out" of the building, Demings said.

Demings said sheriff's office deputies were dispatched to Fiamma Inc., a business that makes awnings for RVs and campers northeast of Orlando, about three years ago, when Neumann was accused of battering an employee. No charges were filed at that time. Demings said his criminal history includes DUI and minor drug offenses.

The shooting occurred in multiple locations at the business, Demings said. It was unclear how Neumann got into the building. There were about 12 employees inside the building at the time of the shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, Jennifer Blevins said she could not reach Snyder, her father.

"I saw the post on Facebook, and my heart sank," Blevins said.

Hours later, she got the news she had been dreading: Her father was one of the five people killed at Fiamma.

Shelley Adams said her sister, who works at Fiamma, was in the bathroom when she heard gunshots. "She came out and saw a man on the floor," she said.

Adams said her sister is OK and was taken to a nearby fire department training facility.

"God had his hand on her," she said.

Fiamma Inc. is a family-run company more than 70 years old, according to the company's website.

The company's headquarters is in the Italian town of Cardano al Campo, northwest of Milan, according to the company's timeline on its site. Fiamma supplies awnings and related parts to RV dealers across the U.S. and Canada and also sells directly to customers.

The company registered in the state of Florida in 1991, according to Florida's corporate records.

When Todd Bluewater arrived at the company for work Monday morning, he found his business surrounded by sheriff's deputies and blocked off. He runs Cool Blue Customs, which has shared a building with Fiamma for the past three years.

"They're all kindhearted people. ... I can't imagine who did this," Bluewater said of the Fiamma employees.

He said Montanez-Crespo worked at the front desk. "She's the sweetest woman in the whole world," he said.

Fiamma employs about eight people regularly, Bluewater said, and he knew all of them.

Gov. Rick Scott said in a statement that he was briefed about the "tragic incident."

"I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence. I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available," his statement said.

This is the second instance this year of a disgruntled ex-employee who has been accused of returning to a former Orlando workplace to kill.

Caswayne Williams, 23, who had recently been fired from the Wal-Mart on Lee Road west of I-4, is accused of stabbing his former supervisor, Davon Brown, to death in March.

A store manager told detectives that he had fired Williams "for making racial, sexual orientation and derogatory remarks" toward Brown, according to a report.

Monday's shooting occurred a week before the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando. In that attack, a gunman killed 49 people in the early-morning hours of June 12, 2016.

Information for this article was contributed by Ryan Gillespie, Beth Kassab, Christal Hayes and Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel.

