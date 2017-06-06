Aggies top Cougs despite shaky 9th

HOUSTON — Stephen Kolek struck out nine and took a shutout into the ninth inning as Texas A&M held on to beat Houston 4-3 on Monday, sending the Aggies to their third consecutive NCAA super regional.

Blake Kopetsky hit a tworun single with two outs in the first inning off Nolan Bond (2-1) to put the Aggies ahead to stay. Baine Schoenvogel hit a pinch-hit home run in the top of the ninth to make it 4-0.

Texas A&M (39-21) is likely to host the super regional next weekend against Davidson (35-24), the No. 4 seed that swept through the Chapel Hill Regional.

Houston (42-21) was scoreless until Corey Julks hit a one-out home run in the ninth, and Kolek (4-4) was done after giving up a single. Reliever Kaylor Chafin hit a batter before third baseman George Janca’s fielding error on a potential game-ending double-play grounder loaded the bases. Cooper Coldiron followed with an RBI single and Nick Slaughter a sacrifice fly.

With two runners still on, Cason Sherrod struck out Cougars leadoff hitter Connor Wong to end the game and give the Aggies the victory.

GAINESVILLE REGIONAL

FLORIDA 6,

BETHUNE-COOKMAN 1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s Austin Langworthy hit a three-run home run and got the victory in relief on Monday as the Gators advanced to an NCAA super regional for the third consecutive year with a victory over Bethune-Cookman. The final game of the Gainesville Regional was scoreless until Langworthy’s home run to left in the sixth off Joseph Calamita. Langworthy started the game in left field but relieved starter Kirby McMullen with two outs in the third and went four innings, allowing one run on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Nelson Maldonado had three hits and an RBI for Florida (45-17), which is the No. 3 national seed and will host Wake Forest (42-18) next weekend. The Demon Deacons were the top seed that went unbeaten in the Winston Salem Regional.

Josten Harris had two hits and drove in Bethune-Cookman’s lone run. The Wildcats (36-25) came into the NCAA tournament with two victories in 15 appearances, but won three games over the weekend.

CLEMSON REGIONAL

VANDERBILT 8, CLEMSON 0

CLEMSON, S.C. — Will Toffey had two home runs and five RBI to lead Vanderbilt into the NCAA Tournament’s super regional with an 8-0 victory over No. 1 seed Clemson in the Clemson Regional.

The Commodores (36-23-1) advanced to the super regional round for the fourth time in five years and will play the best-of-3 series at Oregon State, the NCAA’s No. 1 overall seed.

Vanderbilt hopes to bring some of the punch it showed in Clemson to that series. The Commodores, seeded second, had 30 runs and 49 hits in four tournament games. Toffey hit .473 (9-of-19) with 10 RBI and was named the regional MVP.

Clemson (42-21) lost a home regional for a second consecutive season. The Tigers fell behind on Toffey’s two-run home run in the third inning. He added a three-run home run in the fifth.

Matt Ruppenthal (3-3) pitched six scoreless innings for Vanderbilt.

In other NCAA Tournament games Monday, Evan Skoug and Josh Watson both homered to back a strong outing by Brian Howard, and TCU (45-16) advanced to its fourth consecutive NCAA super regional with a 15-3 victory over Dallas Baptist (42-21) to win the Fort Worth Regional. The Horned Frogs, the No. 6 national seed, will host Missouri State in the super regional.

TALLAHASSEE REGIONAL

FLORIDA STATE 6, AUBURN 0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Will Zirzow threw a two-hitter and Florida State advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals for the 16th time with a victory over Auburn on Monday night in the deciding game of the Tallahassee Regional.

The junior right-hander, who was making his fourth start of the season, allowed only three base runners en route to striking out a career-high 11. Zirzow (1-1) retired the first 12 batters before hitting Dylan Ingram with a pitch to lead off the fifth. The first hit he allowed was a Blake Logan single to start the sixth. Florida State (43-21) lost its opener to Tennessee Tech on Friday before winning four games in a row, including two over Auburn (37-26). The Seminoles will host Sam Houston State (44-21), which beat No. 5 national seed Texas Tech twice, in the super regional this weekend.

Dylan Busby had two hits, including an RBI double in the first off Auburn starter Gabe Klobosits (0-1). Steven Wells also had two hits, including a home run in the ninth.

LUBBOCK REGIONAL

SAM HOUSTON STATE 4,

TEXAS TECH 3

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hunter Hearn scored twice and drove in two more runs to lead Sam Houston State to a victory over host Texas Tech, and the Bearkats are going to an NCAA super regional for the first time.

After Hearn reached on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning to drive in a run and tie the game at 3-3, he scored from first on second baseman Brian Klein’s throwing error that ricocheted down the right field line.

Sam Houston State (44-21), the Southland Conference tournament champion, dropped into the loser’s bracket after a 6-0 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night. But the Bearkats then beat Arizona for the second time in the regional and won twice against the Red Raiders (45-17), the No. 5 national seed and a College World Series team last season.

Nick Mikolajchak worked the ninth for his 13th save, striking out clean-up hitter Hunter Hargrove with two runners on base to end the game. Hargrove had three hits.

Riley Cooper (4-3), the third of five Bearkats pitchers, allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings. Parker Mushinski (3-2) took the loss.

