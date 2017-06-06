Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, June 06, 2017, 12:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Al Pacino to star as Penn State's Joe Paterno in HBO biopic

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.

in-this-combination-photo-actor-al-pacino-left-appears-during-a-photo-shoot-in-new-york-on-dec-7-2012-and-penn-state-football-coach-joe-paterno-pauses-during-a-media-day-news-conference-at-beaver-stadium-in-state-college-pa-on-aug-8-2004

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/VICTORIA WILL/, LEFT, AND CAROLYN KASTER, FILE

In this combination photo, actor Al Pacino, left, appears during a photo shoot in New York on Dec. 7, 201,2 and Penn State football coach Joe Paterno pauses during a media day news conference at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Aug. 8, 2004.


NEW YORK — Al Pacino will star as late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in a forthcoming HBO biopic directed by Barry Levinson.

HBO says the film will focus on Paterno dealing with the fallout from the child sex abuse scandal involving his former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. The all-time winningest coach in major college football history was fired days after Sandusky's November 2011 arrest and died two months later at the age of 85.

A report commissioned by the university and conducted by a team led by former FBI Director Louis Freeh concluded that Paterno and three administrators hushed up the allegations against Sandusky.

The three administrators were sentenced to jail terms Friday. One of them, former university President Graham Spanier, plans to appeal his conviction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Al Pacino to star as Penn State's Joe Paterno in HBO biopic

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online