Arkansas adds DB to 2018 commitments

Arkansas Razorback defensive back target Tanner McCalister because the Hogs' seventh commitment to the school's 2018 class when orally committed to the Hogs on Monday after visiting Fayetteville on Friday and Saturday.

McCalister, 6-0, 185, of Rockwall (Texas) Rockwall-Heath, picked the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville over scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, Virginia, Oklahoma State, TCU, Washington State and others. He sat down with his parents and made the decision.

"I just really love the environment up there and the resources the football players have and the life after football the University of Arkansas can provide me because football will come to an end some day," McCalister said.

His mother was won over by the Jerry and Gene Jones academic center and the opportunities after football.

"That's really important to my mom," said McCalister, who recorded 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the TCU camp last summer.

McCalister recorded 55 tackles -- 6 for loss --an interception, 3 forced fumbles, 2 recovered fumbles and a a pass breakup as a junior. He could played cornerback or safety for the Hogs.

Razorback linebacker commitment Bumper Pool of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy was visiting the same time as McCalister and spoke well of the Hogs. Pool's sister, Maddie, attends the university and works in the recruiting office.

"I was talking to Bumper Pool a little bit and he was talking about how great it is and his sister goes to school there and she was actually my tour guide and she was telling me about Arkansas," McCalister said.

McCalister credited lead recruiter and running back coach Reggie Mitchell's hard work for his desire to visit Fayetteville.

"He basically kept in touch with me and we talked almost every other day," he said. "He was constantly filling me in with details about the school and the program. Anytime I had a question, he had an answer for it."

Oral commitments are non-binding.

Sports on 06/06/2017