Police: After chase, Arkansan with 4 DWI convictions threatens to kill officer, his family

Authorities say an Arkansas man with a lengthy history of driving while intoxicated made threats to officials, including threatening to kill an officer and his family, after his arrest.

Jacob Adam Perez, 26, of Jonesboro was arrested Friday after he refused to pull over in a traffic stop and led officers with the Jonesboro Police Department on a chase.

That pursuit began as authorities attempted a white pickup traveling "at a high rate of speed" south on Caraway Road, according to a report.

Police said Perez, the driver, refused to stop and instead traveled onto Interstate 555 and accelerated. The report notes that the pickup later exited I-555 onto Harrisburg Road.

At that point, officers were able to catch up to the vehicle as it slowed to a near stop on the off-ramp and eventually stopped Perez.

When asked repeatedly to show his driver's license, Perez "blankly stared straight ahead," the report notes. The driver smelled of alcohol, and his “eyes were bloodshot and watery,” an officer said.

Perez was transported to the Craighead County jail, where he refused to take a blood alcohol test.

While in custody, Perez reportedly cursed and said he would "whip" an officer. He also told the officer that he "was going to find [him] and kill [him] and [his] family," the report states.

Police later determined that Perez's most recent arrest would be his fifth DWI within five years.

Perez was previously convicted of DWIs in September 2012, October 2013, July 2014 and March 2017, records show.

An online inmate roster shows Perez was booked on a DWI charge as well as counts of refusal to submit to a chemical test, first-degree terroristic threatening, driving on a suspended license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, careless and prohibited driving and no proof of insurance.

Perez remained at the Craighead County jail as of Tuesday morning.