Wheelchair-bound Arkansas woman head-butted, thrown to ground by boyfriend, she tells police

A woman told police in northeast Arkansas that her boyfriend head-butted her and threw her from her wheelchair to the ground during an argument.

The Jonesboro Police Department responded around 5:35 p.m. Monday to the 1600 block of Latourette Lane, according to a report.

The 21-year-old victim told police that while arguing, Connor Hooper, 22, pulled her toward him and head-butted her in the face, causing a small cut to her lip.

Hooper then reportedly picked the victim, who has been a paraplegic since the age of 4, up out of her wheelchair and threw her to the ground.

As they wrestled on the ground, the boyfriend became angry and punched the couch before picking the victim up and throwing her onto the sofa, the report states.

Hooper admitted to the argument but denied picking the victim up from her chair and throwing her to the ground.

Hooper added that she "slapped at him and he raised his hands up to her face as she tired to slap him." That, he said, is what caused the lip injury.

The report lists Hooper as an employee of an independent living services business.

The victim told police that she and Hooper had been involved in pervious, unreported domestic issues.

Hooper was arrested on a charge of domestic battery, records show. His name did not appear in an online jail roster for the Craighead County jail as of Tuesday afternoon.