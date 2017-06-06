Astros (42-16) earn 11th victory in row, top Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run home run, Brian McCann had a two-run shot and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Monday night for their 11th consecutive victory.

It's the longest winning streak in the majors this season and one shy of the Astros' record. They won 12 in a row in 1999 and 2004. Houston has also won 11 consecutive road games, which is a franchise record.

McCann homered in the fourth after Marwin Gonzalez walked to lead off the inning.

Gurriel homered in the ninth. He has gone deep in back-to-back games and has 10 RBI during a six-game hitting streak.

McCann started a two-run second inning with a one-out double and scored on Nori Aoki's single. George Springer's two-out single scored Gurriel, who had walked.

Astros starter Mike Fiers (3-2) worked five innings plus two batters. He was charged with two runs, seven hits and a walk. Fiers is 6-0 in his past 10 road starts dating to Aug. 20.

The Royals scored two runs in the second. Brandon Moss doubled to score Eric Hosmer, while Alcides Escobar's bunt single got Mike Moustakas home.

Rookie Jorge Bonifacio homered off James Hoyt in the seventh to trim the lead to 4-3.

The Royals had Hosmer at third and Moustakas at first with none out in the sixth, but failed to score. Moss and Escobar struck out to end the inning.

Ian Kennedy (0-6) took the loss, giving up 4 runs, 6 hits and 3 walks over 5 innings. Kennedy, who is in the second season of a five-year, $70 million contract, is winless in 14 starts since a Sept. 11 victory.

Whit Merrifield went 0 for 5 to snap his 19-game hitting streak, which is the longest in the majors this season.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 3, MARLINS 1 Eddie Butler pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning, Kris Bryant hit a two-run home run and host Chicago beat Miami for its fourth consecutive victory. Albert Almora Jr. also homered as Chicago remained undefeated on its 10-game homestand after going winless on a six-game West Coast trip. With closer Wade Davis on paternity leave, Mike Montgomery pitched 3 1/3 innings for his second save in his first appearance since May 28. Miami had won three consecutive and seven of eight. Marcell Ozuna had two hits, but the Marlins' lineup struggled for the most part on an unseasonably cool, breezy night at Wrigley Field. Butler (3-1) was working on a shutout before Dee Gordon hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth, trimming Chicago's lead to 3-1. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a two-out double, chasing Butler.

REDS 4, CARDINALS 2 Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit consecutive two-run doubles in the seventh inning, and Cincinnati came from behind to beat visiting St. Louis. Carlos Martinez (4-5) was dominant through six innings before wilting in the seventh as the Cardinals dropped their fourth consecutive and eighth in 11 games. The Reds had lost two in a row and five of six going into the opener of this four-game series. Martinez, who was 4-1 with a 2.03 ERA in his previous six starts, faced the minimum 18 batters through six innings with the help of catcher Yadier Molina, who threw out major league stolen base leader Billy Hamilton trying to swipe third in the first inning and Adam Duvall attempting to steal second in the second.

GIANTS 7, BREWERS 2 Jeff Samardzija pitched deep into the game after a shaky beginning, Aaron Hill had a tiebreaking, pinch-hit double in the eighth inning and visiting San Francisco earned a victory over Milwaukee. Hill drove in two with two outs off reliever Rob Scahill (1-2). Samardzija (2-7) surrendered two runs in the first but quickly settled down, retiring 19 consecutive batters in one stretch.

PHILLIES 11, BRAVES 4 Odubel Herrera continued his power surge with a two-run home run and two doubles, Tommy Joseph homered and drove in three runs for visiting Philadelphia. Herrera became the first Philadelphia player to hit two doubles in three consecutive games, according to Phillies records dating back to 1913. He had three extra-base hits for the second game in a row, with a home run in each one. Aaron Altherr added a two-run shot off Eric O'Flaherty in the eighth. Braves right-hander Bartolo Colon, 44, endured another rocky start, allowing eight runs.

