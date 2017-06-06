Arkansas woman driving pickup with 3 children inside had meth in bra, authorities say

An Arkansas woman accused of having methamphetamine in her bra while driving a pickup with her three children inside is set to appear in court this week, records show.

A deputy with the Conway County sheriff’s office said he stopped a gray Dodge Dakota around 10:55 p.m. April 18 after noticing it had defective tag lights and determining that the tags were for a different vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge, 32-year-old Crystal Williams of Morrilton, was asked to step out of the vehicle at University Boulevard and complied, the report states.

Three children were in the pickup at the time — an 11-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl in the back and a 13-year-old girl in the front passenger seat — the sheriff's office said.

When the deputy asked if the woman had anything illegal in her possession or in the vehicle, Williams said she did not and emptied her pockets.

The deputy then asked Williams if she would “take her [pointer] finger and her thumb and grab the wire in her bra, pull out and shake it for [him],” the report states.

Williams later reached into her bra and pulled out a “small, clear plastic baggy with a rock-like substance” believed to be methamphetamine, authorities said.

Williams was arrested Monday on one count of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, according to court filings.

Records show Williams is set to appear Wednesday in Conway County Circuit Court for arraignment.