Baseball: Kalish hopes to continue learning with Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Despite turning 26 in a month, Jake Kalish is only in his third season of professional baseball.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals pitching coach Steve Luebber said the Red Bank, N.J., native is still learning after being in Double-A less than a month.

"Like a lot of guys that come here, it's a different game than what they're used to," said the 67-year-old Luebber, who pitched five seasons in the major leagues and has spent the last 11 years as a minor league coach in the Kansas City Royals organization.

Luebber pointed to a situation where Kalish should have paid better attention to a hitter's reaction in just his second Double-A appearance on May 24.

Kalish decided to throw a 1-2 fastball to Frisco's Luke Tendler, who drove it over the right-center field wall at Arvest Ballpark for a home run to tie the game 6-6 in the top of the seventh inning. He got strike two with a slider, and Kalish should have doubled up based on the batter's reaction, Luebber said.

The 6-foot-2 left-hander acknowledged he's still learning, especially in making the jump to a higher level in the minors.

"Hitters don't miss mistakes," Kalish said. "I've made a couple already and kinda learned that the hard way. In A ball, you seem to be able to throw a fastball over the plate and sometimes it's chopped on the ground or popped up. That's the main difference right now."

Naturals manager Vance Wilson said Kalish's maturity has helped him push through multiple levels in the minors relatively quickly.

"He's aggressive, and he knows how to pitch," Wilson said. "Now it's a matter of being able to execute his pitches. He's got four quality pitches."

Kalish enjoyed a big personal and professional achievement when he was chosen to play on Team Israel in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. His brother, Ryan, who spent time in the major leagues with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, was asked to play in the qualifier in 2013 but was injured and unable to play.

"Seeing it grow over the years and being able to represent a country that means a lot to my family, it was great," Jake Kalish said.

Kalish pitched twice in the event, including a scoreless inning against the Netherlands. The reliever struck out Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop. It's something he won't soon forget, playing with a special group and in front of a huge crowd in Japan.

"From day one, the veteran guys we had there were just top notch and took everybody under their wing and said 'Hey, we're trying to win.' And it kinda showed on the field. The biggest thing that stuck out to me was how big baseball is on the other side of the globe. Especially being in Japan, 55,000 people there standing the whole time. There was 40,000 people there for BP. It was really cool."

Kalish earned the promotion from Class A-advanced Wilmington where he put up a sparkling 1.93 ERA in 10 games out of the bullpen. He also struck out 23 and walked only six in 18 2/3 innings. So far it's been a mixed bag for Kalish in the Texas League posting a 5.40 ERA in 10 innings of work.

He and Luebber both talked about some small mechanical adjustments in his delivery that need work to make sure he keeps the ball down in the strike zone consistently. Kalish also will look to take advantage of more information at the Double-A level to help him be successful.

"There's more information available, and I need to be more of a student of the game," Kalish said.

Kalish is hoping more knowledge breeds continued success and another promotion.

Sports on 06/06/2017