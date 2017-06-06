Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, June 06, 2017, 4:46 p.m.

Bird walks into liquor store, ruins $500 worth of champagne, wine, manager says

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:58 p.m.


RCADIA, Calif. — A female peacock has ruffled more than just feathers at a Los Angeles-area liquor store.

The peahen walked into the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia on Monday. Store manager and college senior Rani Ghanem said he tried to guide the sharp-clawed bird outside but that she spooked, at one point flying directly toward him and then up onto a top shelf of the store.

Ninety minutes and $500 worth of broken champagne and wine bottles later, an animal control officer and Ghanem managed to capture the bird.

Cellphone video taken by Ghanem shows the sometimes-comical efforts to wrangle the peahen. Ghanem said the bird took out some of the most expensive bottles in the store and must have had a taste for champagne.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

