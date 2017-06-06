Bishop enjoys Arkansas atmosphere, learns of limited spots

Ashdown defensive back and Arkansas target LaDarrius Bishop spent Friday afternoon and Saturday in Fayetteville.

The trip continued to help the Hogs in their quest to sign Bishop. He enjoyed the atmosphere and talking to Coach Bret Bielema, tight ends coach Barry Lunney, Jr., and defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads.

“It’s just how they treat their players and how they treat them like a family and how close they are to the players,” Bishop said.

Bishop, 6-0, 190 pounds, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, has 10 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Purdue and others.

The Razorbacks are expected to sign about 15 to 18 prospects for the 2018 class. Bielema let Bishop know about the limited spots left.

“He broke it down to me how many more commits he can take,” Bishop said.

He admits the lack of spots left caught his attention.

“It kind of got to me a little bit,” he said.

Bishop, who rushed 8 times for 136 yards and a touchdown while having 20 receptions for 406 yards and 4 touchdowns as a junior, won the 100 and 200 meters with times of 10.94 and 22.3. at the Class 4A state meet.

He said he might be closer to a decision.

“Kind of,” Bishop said.

Bishop is planning to visit Alabama and Mississippi State this week. He participated in Arkansas’ elite prospect camp on Saturday and was able to work under Rhoads.

“He taught me stuff I’ve never done before,” Bishop said. “Some technique I’ve never worked on. I’ve done it before, but I just didn't know how to do it.”