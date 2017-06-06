Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, June 06, 2017, 5:17 a.m.

Chemical plant fire, blast fatal in China

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:20 a.m.

BEIJING — Eight people were killed and nine injured in an explosion and fire Monday at a chemical plant in eastern China’s Shandong province, authorities and media reports said.

The accident was triggered by an explosion of a liquefied gas tanker in a loading area at the Linyi Jinyu Petrochemical Co. plant about 1 a.m., the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

The plant’s owner was detained by police, and the injured were transported to a hospital.

China experiences frequent industrial accidents.

Among the worst accidents was a 2015 explosion at a chemical warehouse in the port city of Tianjin that killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers.

