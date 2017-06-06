Chemical plant fire, blast fatal in China
By The Associated Press
BEIJING — Eight people were killed and nine injured in an explosion and fire Monday at a chemical plant in eastern China’s Shandong province, authorities and media reports said.
The accident was triggered by an explosion of a liquefied gas tanker in a loading area at the Linyi Jinyu Petrochemical Co. plant about 1 a.m., the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
The plant’s owner was detained by police, and the injured were transported to a hospital.
China experiences frequent industrial accidents.
Among the worst accidents was a 2015 explosion at a chemical warehouse in the port city of Tianjin that killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers.
