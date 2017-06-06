Ex-national security adviser turns over documents to panel probing Russia, Trump

WASHINGTON — Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn turned over about 600 pages of documents Tuesday to the Senate intelligence committee as part of its investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to a congressional aide.

The aide said the committee's investigators immediately began reviewing the information to determine the extent of what Flynn provided. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the committee's sensitive work.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, confirmed the panel had received documents from Flynn but declined to characterize the material or say how many pages had been received.

"We can't make any judgment on whether he's fully complied because we've got to review the documents," Warner said.

The documents came as Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly indicated that President Donald Trump's son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner and his communications with Russia are part of a wide-ranging probe by the Justice Department's special counsel. Meanwhile, a Democratic lawmaker called on a top Justice Department official to clarify the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination in rebuffing an earlier subpoena from the committee. After the panel narrowed the scope of that subpoena and issued additional ones for records from two of his businesses, Flynn agreed to turn over some documents.

On Tuesday, committee chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., said the panel sought Flynn's business records — including travel, expense and phone records — to determine whether those records "would give us insight as to where he was when he was, what reimbursements he received, what expenses he might have had."

Burr said it was still possible Flynn may turn over more records. He noted the committee is still working with Flynn to see if he will agree to be interviewed as part of the panel's probe.

In addition to the Senate panel, Flynn is under investigation by other congressional committees as well the special counsel over his contacts with Russia. Among those contacts under scrutiny is a December meeting between Flynn, Kushner and Sergey Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to the U.S.

On Tuesday, Kelly defended Kushner at a Senate hearing amid reports that he attempted to establish "back-channel" communication between Russia and Trump's presidential transition team.

Kelly said back-channel talks have been common in U.S. diplomacy.

"We have to make the assumption — and I will — that Jared Kushner is a great American," he said.

