Family: How one couple survived 70 years of marriage

Tony George, 93, and Sophia George, 88, of Macomb Township, Mich., celebrated 70 years of marriage in April. Yes, 70 years.

Researchers at Bowling Green State University in Ohio say fewer than 1 percent of married couples stay together that long and that in the future, 70th anniversaries — platinum anniversaries — will become even more unusual, since people are waiting longer to get married and won’t live long enough to reach the seven-decade milestone.

How did the Georges pull it off? Sophia says it wasn’t easy. Tony says he’s Catholic and doesn’t believe in divorce. And they both say they love each other.

But that’s only part of their story. Read the full story in Wednesday’s Family section.