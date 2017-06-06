Hardware install to shut I-55 lanes
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:43 a.m.
Installation of hardware to weigh trucks in motion will require overnight lane closures on Interstate 55 in West Memphis on Wednesday night, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
Crews installing the hardware between the I-55 bridge over the Mississippi River and Bridgeport Road will require the northbound lanes to be alternately closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
