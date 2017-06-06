Video: Hog commit Reggie Perry shines at Pangos AA Camp

Arkansas power forward commitment Reggie Perry excelled at the prestigious Pangos All American Camp in California over the weekend.

He was named the MVP of the Top 30 Cream of the Crop game at the camp that featured the top 120 prospects in the nation.

ESPN rates him the No. 10 power forward and No. 24 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class. Perry, 6-10, 225 pounds, of Thomasville, Ga. is averaging 17 points and 8.4 rebounds for the 17-U Arkansas Hawks during the Adidas Gauntlet series play.