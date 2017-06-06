Hogs survive the day-night shift

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas' 11-10 victory over Missouri State ended less than three hours before sunrise Monday morning, more than six hours after the game started Sunday night at Baum Stadium.

Arkansas pitcher Evan Lee clinched it with a strikeout of Missouri State's Justin Paulsen, at 3:10 a.m., and it put the Razorbacks in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional championship game at 6 p.m. Monday against the Bears.

It was a game interrupted by a rain delay of almost 2 hours, punctuated by big plays from both sides and played through intermittent showers that led to a late-game controversy when home-plate umpire Ramon Armendariz appeared to call for the grounds crew to bring out the tarp, only to change his mind after Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn had his say.

"I mean, I've been involved in some crazy games ... and it'll be one that I'll never forget," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "I told the players I haven't been up this late in years, so this is kind of interesting. But yeah, what a day. Crazy."

Missouri State Coach Keith Guttin was upset about the administration of the game halfway through the eighth inning after the Bears took an 8-7 lead in the top of the inning in the rain.

Armendariz called for the grounds crew to come out during the changeover in the eighth, a decision that was met by instant criticism from the Arkansas dugout.

Van Horn said his argument stemmed from the fact Arkansas had to pitch in the rain in the top of the inning and that his preference to suspend the game during the rain delay at 11:10 was dismissed.

"It seemed like we had to play defense in the rain, so we don't put the tarp on then," said Van Horn, who added there was a lot leading up to his stance in the eighth. "We wanted to play, you know, and it pretty much stopped [raining]. And they fixed the field. I don't think it was a big deal to be honest with you. By the time the guys brought the wheel barrows out and started dumping the cat litter out there, I think it was just about stopped. So ... whatever. Let's play."

Guttin, whose team would have clinched a berth in an NCAA super regional with a victory, was not pleased with the game continuing.

"I don't think games should be decided in the rain at 3 a.m.," Guttin said.

When it ended, the teams combined for 27 hits, 21 runs, 4 errors and 20 runners left on base, along with frenzied ebbs and flows punctuated by Arkansas' four-run eighth inning and Missouri State's three-run ninth.

The Razorbacks spent more than 16 hours at Baum Stadium.

They showed up at 11 a.m. Sunday for their 3 p.m. elimination game against Oral Roberts, which was delayed for 1:51 by rain and ended with a 4-3 Arkansas victory at 8:13 p.m.

The second game, which started at 9:08 p.m., wasn't the longest Arkansas game in terms of time played -- at 4:35, nor was the 6:02 elapsed time -- but the 3:10 a.m. finish was a first.

"We're all tired," said Arkansas third baseman Jared Gates, whose two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning provided the winning margin. "I could use some sleep.

"Mentally, we're tired, but we're not going to stop when it's this late or early, I guess. We just keep going. Our season was on the line right there, so you can't be tired."

Gates and Lee accompanied Van Horn to the postgame news conference, which started around 3:30 a.m.

"I'll say that it's one of those games I'll remember for the rest of my life," said Lee, who picked up a save as Arkansas' eighth pitcher of the game. "Just going out there and grinding a win out in all the elements that could have possibly happened and any situation that could have happened."

Four Razorbacks, the first three hitters in the batting order in Eric Cole, Chad Spanberger and Luke Bonfield, as well as Jax Biggers had two hits among the team's 13. Biggers had three RBI and two walks while improving his batting average to .344.

Center fielder Hunter Steinmetz led the Bears' 14-hit attack with a 3 for 4 night that included 4 runs scored, 2 walks and 2 RBI. Jake Burger, Jack Duffy and John Privitera each had two hits for Missouri State.

Guttin said he was OK with continuing the game at 12:35 a.m. in the fourth inning after the first delay, but he took exception to how the decision went down in the eighth inning.

When asked if he'd ever seen an umpire change his decision on calling for the tarp based on a complaint from the other team, Guttin said, "Never seen it in 35 years. We got beat. I'm not going to say the rain beat us, but when the home plate umpire asks for the tarp, generally the tarp comes on."

Sports on 06/06/2017