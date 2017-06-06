Home run in 17th gets OU a victory

WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

OKLAHOMA 7, FLORIDA 5 (17)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Shay Knighten's three-run home run off Kelly Barnhill in the top of the 17th inning gave defending champion Oklahoma a 7-5 victory over Florida in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series championship series Monday night.

The matchup between programs that have split the past four national titles was the longest championship series game in NCAA history. It lasted 5 1/2 hours, and all four pitchers threw more than 100 pitches.

Oklahoma (60-9) can clinch a repeat today in Game 2 of the best-of-3 series.

Paige Lowary (16-3) got the start, was replaced, then re-entered to claim the victory. Paige Parker pitched 6 2/3 innings of relief.

Barnhill (26-4), USA Softball's National Collegiate Player of the Year, took the loss for Florida (58-9). She pitched nine innings and struck out 13. Delanie Gourley struck out 13 in eight innings of relief.

The Sooners scored the first earned runs top-seeded Florida has allowed in four World Series games.

