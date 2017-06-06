I-49 lanes to close nightly for repairs

Construction on Interstate 49 in Rogers, Lowell and Springdale will require overnight lane closures daily through Saturday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Crews paving the main lanes of Interstate 49 in both directions will require the inside and outside lanes to be alternately closed between Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale and New Hope Road in Rogers each night, weather permitting.

The northbound lane closures will last from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The southbound lanes will take place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled using signs and barrels, the department said. The lane closures began Monday might.

The work is part of a $38.7 million project to widen 5 miles of I-49 to six lanes from four between Arkansas 264 in Lowell and New Hope Road in Rogers. It is expected to be completed in late 2017, the department said.

Metro on 06/06/2017