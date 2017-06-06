Lead on climate, U.S. challenges China

TOKYO -- U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said Monday that he hopes China will step forward to be a "real leader" on climate concerns, while rejecting criticism that the United States is backing down.

President Donald Trump's decision last week to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement has sparked speculation that he is creating a leadership void that China could fill.

Perry, in Tokyo en route to a meeting of energy ministers in Beijing, said, "I hope China will step in and attempt to take the mantle away. It would be a good challenge for them."

But he prefaced that remark by saying, "The United States is not backing down from its role as a leader in cleaning up the climate."

[INTERACTIVES: Charts, maps show global warming’s effects]

Earlier Monday, Perry told his Japanese counterpart, Hiroshige Seko, that the U.S. commitment to the environment is unchanged, according to Kazushige Tanaka, a Japanese Industry Ministry official who was at their meeting.

Perry said the United States, as it has led the effort in tackling carbon reduction and clean-coal technology, will continue to be a leader in developing clean energy and technology.

He agreed with Seko on Japan-U.S. cooperation in clean energy and the environment, as well as nuclear energy and the cleanup of the Fukushima nuclear power plant, which was damaged by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

"If you're a millennial and you care about the environment of where you live locally and of the world, then you need to be for nuclear energy," Perry said. "Zero emissions."

He said laboratories overseen by the U.S. Energy Department are researching new ways to harness nuclear power, from small modular reactors to fusion.

Perry visited the Fukushima nuclear complex Sunday and offered U.S. help in decommissioning the plant, which is expected to take decades.

"We offer continued support, expertise, companies that have history of dealing with cleanups and technology available, as well as the Department of Energy," he said.

Perry also said while in Japan that people shouldn't focus on whether Trump believes climate change is real. Speculation on Trump's beliefs about climate change is a deflection by opponents who ignore ongoing U.S. leadership and innovation to lower emissions, he said.

"Those of you that focus on that are chasing a rabbit down a hole," Perry told reporters in Tokyo. "Is the climate changing? Yes. Is man having an impact? Yes."

U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley said over the weekend that Trump believes that the climate is changing and that "pollutants are part of that equation."

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press; by Stephen Stapczynski of The Washington Post; and by Christopher Flavelle and Toluse Olorunnipa of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 06/06/2017