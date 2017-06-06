Little Rock employee accused of pointing gun at 3 people pleads not guilty

A Little Rock employee accused of pointing a gun at a group of people pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three counts of aggravated assault.

Terry Hill, 37, of Little Rock was at Autumn Park Apartments on Warren Drive shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday when he pointed a pistol at three other residents who were walking across the parking lot, according to a Little Rock Police Department arrest report.

The victims said Hill shot the gun into the ground. Police said they found a shell casing at the scene and that officers saw Hill holding a pistol.

Hill’s employer was listed as the city of Little Rock on the report. Little Rock spokesman Lamor Williams said that Hill was hired as a mechanic and tire technician for the city after completing on-the-job training and graduating from the city’s Re-Entry Program.

The Re-Entry Program, which was started in 2012, aims to reduce recidivism rates for those who have been incarcerated, Williams said. About 1,000 Little Rock residents have enrolled in the program since October 2015, according to information the city provided.

Judge Hugh Finkelstein issued a no-contact order Tuesday forbidding Hill to interact with the three victims until Dec. 6, according to court records.

Hill was being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond Tuesday afternoon. A review hearing is set for Wednesday, court records show.