Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, June 06, 2017, 9:32 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Little Rock woman robbed at gunpoint while walking down street, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 9:11 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Little Rock woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday after the stranger demanded money but then settled for her cellphone when she told him she didn't have any cash, police said.

A 41-year-old Little Rock resident told police she was walking north in the 1600 block of Peyton Street around 5:50 p.m. when a red vehicle pulled up, according to a police report.

An occupant of the vehicle then pulled out a handgun and said, "Give me the money," the victim told police. When she responded she had no cash, the male reportedly then demanded her phone.

He took the cellphone and headed north on Peyton Street, the report said. The woman was unhurt during the encounter.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the robber or his vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock woman robbed at gunpoint while walking down street, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online