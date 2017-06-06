Little Rock woman robbed at gunpoint while walking down street, police say

A Little Rock woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday after the stranger demanded money but then settled for her cellphone when she told him she didn't have any cash, police said.

A 41-year-old Little Rock resident told police she was walking north in the 1600 block of Peyton Street around 5:50 p.m. when a red vehicle pulled up, according to a police report.

An occupant of the vehicle then pulled out a handgun and said, "Give me the money," the victim told police. When she responded she had no cash, the male reportedly then demanded her phone.

He took the cellphone and headed north on Peyton Street, the report said. The woman was unhurt during the encounter.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the robber or his vehicle.