Miller County prosecutors urge no pardon in fatal '96 shooting

TEXARKANA -- Miller County prosecutors are expressing strong opposition to a pardon request made by a man convicted of capital murder by a jury almost 20 years ago.

Jamie Darnell Lee, 39, of Texarkana, Texas, was found guilty Oct. 1, 1997, of capital murder and first-degree battery by a Miller County jury and sentenced to life in prison without parole plus an additional 20 years. In April, Lee filed an application for a pardon with full restoration of his rights to own and possess firearms.

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Black, who prosecuted Lee, describes Lee as a cold-blooded killer who is exactly where he needs to be for the remainder of his life. Chuck Black and Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Black, who are not related, recently filed a response to Lee's executive clemency request.

"The evidence at trial showed that he fired multiple times at the victims, hitting them in or from the back as they were trying to flee from him," the response states.

On Oct. 7, 1996, Lee killed a 17-year-old girl and shot four other people, leaving one permanently paralyzed, Chuck Black said.

"At no point in the trial did Lee ever exhibit or show any remorse for his actions and I cannot believe that he has, in the almost 20 years since the jury verdict, given any reason to believe that he has changed in any manner that would warrant or justify receiving any degree of clemency or pardon. Skepticism in that regard is supported by reviewing the misstatements and falsehoods expressed by Lee in his pardon application," the response states.

In his pardon application, Lee describes himself as "absolutely innocent" and claims he was surrounded by gang members who knocked him to the floor shortly before gunfire rang out as he fled a Texarkana nightclub shooting.

"He has the audacity to continue to deny firing any shots although witnesses to the contrary proved to the satisfaction of 12 members of a jury that he was not telling the truth then about what he did and he continues to not accept responsibility for his actions," the response states. "Lee neglects to mention that the testimony revealed that many of the 'gang members' he speaks of were members of the gang that Lee, himself, was a major figure in."

In Lee's pardon application he alleges jury tampering, judicial misconduct, prosecutorial misconduct and ineffective assistance of counsel at the trial and appellate levels as well as a "conspiracy by judicial officials to commit fraud, perjury and deceit."

Chuck Black said the Arkansas Supreme Court unanimously affirmed Lee's convictions and sentences.

Lee credits himself on his pardon application with creating a "clothing/fashion label and universal brand." As proof of his rehabilitation Lee lists completion of a General Equivalency Diploma and other classes and courses available in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Chuck Black said Lee's claim of rehabilitation is a "further distortion of the truth" and points to Lee's history of disciplinary infractions committed while in prison. Lee's inmate page on the Correction Department's website lists 119 "major guilty disciplinary violations," including insolence toward staff, sexual misconduct, possession of drugs, possession of contraband, disruptive behavior, indecent exposure and threats. Lee's most recent violation -- possession/manufacture of contraband -- occurred on May 10, a month after he penned his pardon application.

"His disciplinary record in [the Correction Department] clearly shows he remains a danger to those around him, even in the penitentiary," Chuck Black said. "The man is a malignant cancer on whatever society he is in."

Chuck Black said he has learned of an online "Free Jamie Lee" petition. As of Monday afternoon, the petition on change.org had 522 supporters.

"It is abundantly clear to this office that Jamie Lee deserves no degree of clemency, nor of pardon, and that he should be made to serve the entirety of the sentences recommended by a jury of 12 citizens of Miller County," the prosecutors' response states. "Jamie Lee should serve the rest of his life in the penitentiary."

