NATIONALS

Werth to DL

LOS ANGELES — The Washington Nationals placed veteran outfielder Jayson Werth on the 10-day disabled list Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Werth, 38, fouled a pitch off a toe on his left foot in the ninth inning of Saturday’s game against the Oakland Athletics, and while he finished that at-bat — with a line drive to right, no less — he exited the game soon after and was on crutches by Sunday.

He will be replaced by outfielder Ryan Raburn, who was acquired from the White Sox in mid-May. Raburn, 36, was scheduled to meet the Nationals in Los Angeles Monday, according to people familiar with the situation.

X-rays on Werth’s toe were negative, and the team does not have long-term concerns about the injury. But the initial sense is that Werth will need to miss four or five days with the trouble, and given that he had already missed one, the Nationals decided to place him on the 10-day disabled list to avoid playing short and give him ample time to recover.

Werth was hitting .262 at the time of the injury, stabilizing the second spot in the lineup. The Nationals will now have to fill that spot with someone else. On days Werth rested earlier this year, Dusty Baker often decided against disrupting the middle of his order — in other words, against moving Anthony Rendon to that second spot — in favor of putting Werth’s defensive replacement in that spot.

Raburn played 113 games for the Rockies last season. He hit .220 with 9 home runs and 30 RBI.

CUBS

Davis on paternity leave

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have placed closer Wade Davis on paternity leave and recalled right-hander Dylan Floro from Class AAA Iowa.

Davis and his wife, Katelyn, are expecting their second child. Davis, 31, is 2-0 with a 0.89 ERA and 12 saves in his first season with Chicago after he was acquired in an offseason trade with Kansas City.

Floro made two appearances with the Cubs last month, allowing six runs in 6 1/3 innings.

The team announced the moves before Monday night’s game against Miami.

TIGERS

Verlander has MRI

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers said an MRI on Justin Verlander was clean after the star right-hander left Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning with tightness in his right groin.

The team said Monday the test revealed no structural damage. Verlander will be evaluated as the week progresses, and his next start is to be determined.

Verlander is 4-4 with a 4.63 ERA. Detroit starts a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels today.

Sports on 06/06/2017